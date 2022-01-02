Demon Slayer Finally Brings Tengen’s Wives to Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has fully brought in Tengen Uzui’s three kunoichi wives with the newest episode of the series! The second season has reached the heated portion of the Entertainment District arc, and the fights against the demon threat Daki are now kicking off in full. The main mission that brought Tanjiro and the others to the Yoshiwara District in the first place was to find Tengen’s wives who had gone missing during their prior investigation, and with the start of the battle, the newest episode of the anime has officially solved the mystery of where those wives had been.

Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu’s early efforts of sneaking their way through the various courtesan houses did not result in finding Tengen’s wives, and unfortunately it was revealed in Episode 5 of the Entertainment District arc that his wives had been captured by Daki. Thankfully rather than being devoured immediately with no hope of saving them, the three of them had been found in various states of distress but still very much alive and able to be saved with the newest episode of the series.

After being spotted for the first time in Daki’s clutches a couple of episodes ago, it’s soon revealed that Tengen’s wife Makio had been kept alive within her scarf underground. Inosuke follows his instincts and finds his way to Daki’s “food locker,” where she’s been keeping humans alive in her scarf with plans to eat them at her leisure. It’s here that both Makio and Suma were found along with the missing Zenitsu after he had been captured in a previous cliffhanger. The third wife was in more distress, however.

Tengen found his wife Hinatsuru in the midst of being captured by Daki’s scarf like the others, but she had poisoned herself in an attempt to keep from being captured. It’s soon revealed in a flashback that what Tengen cares most about is the safety and lives of his loved ones, so after saving Hinatsuru he tells her to get out of the district. As the episode comes to an end, Tengen then reunites with his wives underground as he saves them from Daki’s scarf as well. Now all three are accounted for!

What did you think? How did you feel about finally seeing Tengen's wives in the newest episode of the series? Are you surprised to see that all three of them have managed to live through Daki's threat so far? How are you liking the Entertainment District Arc in the anime overall thus far?