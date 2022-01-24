Demon Slayer Reveals Closer Look at Tengen’s Origin Story

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed a closer look at Tengen Uzui’s surprisingly brutal origin story with the newest episode of the series! Although he first made his debut in the series alongside all of the other Hashira in the first season, it wasn’t until he started teaming up with Tanjiro Kamado and the others for the new mission in the Entertainment District Arc that fans finally got to see more of the Sound Hashira in action. Just like with Kyojuro Rengoku during the Mugen Train arc, his first foray into the series has revealed much more about what makes this new fighter tick.

With the newest episode of the series officially kicking off the final fight of the Entertainment District Arc as a whole, we also get another close look at Tengen’s origin story. There had been a brief look at his past before when the series officially introduced his three wives to the anime, and it teased that he was different from the other shinobi of this world, but the newest episode of the series gives us a much better idea of the origin that turned him into the flashy fighter that he currently is today.

Episode 8 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc begins the fight between Tengen and Gyutaro and Daki, and he first reveals to them that he’s a shinobi. Daki believes that they were all wiped out in the past, but he confirms to her that they indeed exist in this world. In a brutal flashback Tengen explains that he once had nine brothers and sisters, but seven of them had died before he turned the age of 15. Their father was scared over the fall of their clan and thus subjected them to such harsh training that only he and his younger brother had survived. But Tengen was different.

While the previous flashback had seen Tengen wanting to protect the lives of his wives above all else, his brother had the same mentality as his father in that alll those around him were expendable if it meant the survival of the clan. Tengen had seen this and wanted to be nothing like this cold indifference and thus joins up with the Demon Slaying Corps and learns to fight for the survival of himself and his wives. It opens his eyes to all sorts of new possibilities, but unfortunately there’s still much we don’t know about his past as a whole. Nor about the shinobi either.

But what do you think? How did you like this new look at Tengen's past? Curious to learn more about the shinobi that also exists in this world of demons?