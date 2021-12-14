Demon Slayer Reveals Zenitsu’s Beef With New Rival

Following the re-telling of the Mugen Train Arc, fans are more than excited to dive into the Entertainment District Arc in Demon Slayer’s second season. With Tanjiro and his friends now faced with a mission that is unlike anything they’ve faced before, the thunder-wielding swordsman known as Zenitsu has started a hilarious new rivalry with one of the highest ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui.

Zenitsu, since first meeting Tanjiro, has always had a crush on the Shonen protagonist’s sister, Nezuko, which makes for quite the issue considering that the female demon slayer is currently battling a demonic influence herself. The lightning swordsman still has an eye out for all beautiful women around him however, as he finds himself unsure what to do with himself in the Entertainment District, though is taken aback by the revelations of Tengen Uzui and the connections that the Sound Hashira has made while attempting to weed out the demons that are currently hiding within the locale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Uzui currently has three “wives” that are working to learn more about the demonic leader Muzan and the presence he has in the District, which throws Zenitsu into quite the tizzy as he cannot come to grips with a man, let alone Tengen, having three women to call his partners. Considering also how much everyone fawns over Tengen and how everyone thinks Zenitsu is quite ugly in his disguise as a young woman, it makes the yellow-haired member of the Demon Slayer Corps that much angrier, vowing to overcome his current higher-up within the Corps.

Luckily, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are able to find houses to work in within the Entertainment District, though it seems as if things are set to get a bit hairy in the near future as a demon currently has one of Tengen’s wives captured and seems to be prepping to torture her for information.

What did you think of Zenitsu’s hilarious arrival in the Entertainment District? Do you think Zenitsu will be able to one day overcome Uzui? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.