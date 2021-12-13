Demon Slayer Fans Are Obsessed with Its New Hashira

A new arc has taken over Demon Slayer‘s second season, and fans are already obsessed with its big hero. After enduring a tragic death in the Mugen Train arc, the show promises to liven things up with its latest Hashira. After all, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has brought Uzui to fans worldwide, and the community is reeling. After all, the flamboyant Hashira is hard to hate, and it seems fans find him easy on the eyes…

In just one (and a half) episodes of Demon Slayer, Tengen Uzui has won fame and adoration the world over with his flashy ways, enviable marital status, and gorgeous face! See for yourself, below:

Bless Your Timeline

Blessing the tl with some Uzui real quick pic.twitter.com/qhShL4F6DE — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) December 12, 2021

You are welcome just for having this face in your scroll. It’s likely the flashiest one you’ll see all day.

Can’t Hate ALL Men…

i be like “i hate men” then thirst shamelessly over tengen uzui with his hair down — sonn (follow limit) (@ANXlOUSALIEN) December 13, 2021

feminism leaving my body when uzui tengen comes in pic.twitter.com/R7MBbllCvb — ִֶָ (@teahadou) December 5, 2021

Even those that don’t prefer men are making an exception in Uzui’s case…

Poor Zenitsu

Zenitsu reaction when Uzui tengen said that he have a three wives…😂 pic.twitter.com/lTVXrSF3qO — yang🌸 (@_animeriatic) December 12, 2021

Poor Zenitsu… he had a hard enough time getting up his swagger with girls before he had to realize that men like Tengen Uzui exist.

Let His Hair Down

UZUI TENGEN WITH HIS HAIR DOWN !! pic.twitter.com/PeVIRlgp0g — Anime 🍃 (@Izukuuu_shonen) December 12, 2021

Tengen Uzui is awesome in his official Demon Slayer uniform – when he lets his hair down, almost divine levels of flashy are achieved.

Them Wives Tho…

things i like about uzui tengen:



1. his wives pic.twitter.com/iunqfQIAGR — demi ia (school) (@yohsidas) December 5, 2021

Tengen uzui wives (Makio), (Suma) and (Hinatsuru)❤ pic.twitter.com/KdH8UCPrqk — ŚÀŃJÌ (@J03991209) December 13, 2021

Demon Slayer episode 35 gave fans even more reason to love Uzui by further introducing us to the badass and beautiful ninja women who are his three wives.

4th Wife Auditions

PETITION TO MAKE ME YOUR 4TH WIFE UZUI TENGEN pic.twitter.com/aOBpaSz14q — erin⁷ (@vantaemiluvs) December 5, 2021

Naturally, fans meeting Uzui’s three wives has opened the door to thousands (millions?) now nominating themselves to be his fourth wife. Shoot your shot!

Don’t We Know These Girls???

someone said uzui’s wives look like the female versions of tanjiro, inosuke, and zenitsu, and now i can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/aj8TLjnNMM — mimi ✨ (@mimi_vee13) December 5, 2021

OMG – we truly cannot unsee this now!

Flashy Babysitters Club

literally uzui with them pic.twitter.com/4BLtGygORd — shi (@gojoism) December 12, 2021

Demon Slayer fans are feeling bad that a flashy guy like Uzui has to babysit these geeks…

Uzui Nation – LFGGGGG!!!

UZUI NATION WAKE TF UP pic.twitter.com/ZWckGdYrh3 — shi (@gojoism) December 12, 2021

Tengen Uzui is officially a vibe. Demon Slayer has a new icon so better get used to that flashy face.

Demon Slayer anime season 2 is now streaming on Funimation and Hulu.