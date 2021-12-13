Demon Slayer Season 2 Draws Ire Over New NSFW Subtitles

Demon Slayer might be one of the most popular series in anime right now, but that doesn’t mean it is impervious to controversies. On the contrary, the show has found itself in hot water several times thanks to various complaints. Now, it seems season two has pulled up a new grenade, and Demon Slayer fans never expected to defend its heroes against this latest lodge. After all, it turns out the show just dropped some crude subtitles, and some fans say the shake-up might have been for the best.

The whole thing came up this week when Demon Slayer put forth its second episode of the Entertainment District arc. It was there Tanjiro and his comrades got to know their new locale, and Zenitsu nearly wandered into a red light district. However, the Hashira Uzui stopped our hero before he could peek at the sex workers around, and that is when the NSFW translation came to light.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, in the original Japanese, Uzui tells Zenitsu that it is “still too early for” the boy to check out the district. This tracks given how young Zenitsu is, and in the English translation, this line is echoed in Demon Slayer. But over in Malaysia, the local translation is far cruder.

In fact, Uzui tells Zenitsu bluntly that his genitalia “doesn’t even hair yet it is already horny.” Now, there are some fan-translations that might turn horny into itching in this case. But as native Malay speakers have shared online, the word “menggatal” is often used suggestively as slang. So, Uzui didn’t beat around the bush in this hilarious yet NSFW dressing down.

Clearly, the Hashira was speaking the truth, and his words got across the same message fans find in the Japanese and English subtitles. The only change here is in tone and slang. Uzui might be flamboyant in nature, but he does know when to dial things down. But in this instance, well – it is up to Demon Slayer fans to decide whether this crude line suits the Hashira or not.

What do you make of this… vulgar translation? Do you think it suits Demon Slayer better than the English translation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.