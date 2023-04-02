Demon Slayer Is Getting Its Own Fast Food Burgers

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is closing in on its big premiere this year! In just a matter of days, the show will return to the small with season three, and Demon Slayer has a lot to bring in this comeback. After all, Tanjiro is about to embark on the Swordsmith Village arc, and Demon Slayer is hyping the event with a special fast food collaboration!

Yes, you heard that right. Demon Slayer is teaming up with the Japanese food chain Lotteria for a limited time. The exclusive deal will bring Demon Slayer-themed food sets to Lotteria, and the whole deal was created because of a pun. After all, Demon Slayer is all about fighting demons, and the word for 'demon' in Japanese is 'oni'. And while Lotteria may not serve up demons, it does have some mean onion rings... get it?

According to this deal, three meal sets are joining this Demon Slayer collab. A set featuring a Teriyaki Rice Burger will go live alongside one with a Shrimp Rice Burger and Masterpiece Cheese Rice Burger. Each of these meals will come with a side of onion rings as well as a drink.

Now, Demon Slayer fans will be able to nab some cute exclusives with this meal. The sets will wrap their burgers with special Demon Slayer packaging, but that is not all. Different sets of sticker sheets will be included with the meals. You can pick one of two sheets per meal. One of the Demon Slayer sheets features our main gang with Tanjiro while the other focuses on the Hashira including Giyu, Mitsuri, Muichiro, and more.

And obviously, this meal deal comes at the right time. Demon Slayer season 3 is on the horizon, and fans have learned Crunchyroll will stream the comeback as it did with season two. Earlier this year, a Demon Slayer movie allowed fans to get a peek at season 3, and the first part of the Swordsmith Village arc left fans buzzing. So if you are not caught up with the anime, you will want to do so ASAP. And for more info on Demon Slayer, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family"

HT – Sora News 24