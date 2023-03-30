Breaking Down Anime's Biggest Plot Twists to Date

There is nothing better than a good plot twist. These turns have been around since the first stories were ever told, but not all plot twists are the same. If you are an anime fan, you know that some of these surprises are better than others, and fans are now ranking the best twists they've encountered to date.

As you can see in the slides below, the anime fandom came together on social media to gather all of the medium's best twists. From secret identities to betrayals and fake deaths, it seems anime has done it all. Some of the industry's twists have been blasted for their cheap setup while others have down in history as some of the best ever in entertainment.

Of course, there are more twists in anime than fans can count, but some continue to stand out as examples of how plot twists can be done right. From Attack on Titan to Neon Genesis Evangelion, you can check out some of these best turns below but be warned! There are absolutely huge spoilers below for various anime titles. Proceed on with extreme caution!

