Breaking Down Anime's Biggest Plot Twists to Date
There is nothing better than a good plot twist. These turns have been around since the first stories were ever told, but not all plot twists are the same. If you are an anime fan, you know that some of these surprises are better than others, and fans are now ranking the best twists they've encountered to date.
As you can see in the slides below, the anime fandom came together on social media to gather all of the medium's best twists. From secret identities to betrayals and fake deaths, it seems anime has done it all. Some of the industry's twists have been blasted for their cheap setup while others have down in history as some of the best ever in entertainment.
Of course, there are more twists in anime than fans can count, but some continue to stand out as examples of how plot twists can be done right. From Attack on Titan to Neon Genesis Evangelion, you can check out some of these best turns below but be warned! There are absolutely huge spoilers below for various anime titles. Proceed on with extreme caution!
Evangelion Never Stops
I chose this moment, but the whole series could basically be a plot twist within a plot twist itself pic.twitter.com/wbhHjK0TA3— YoungLordNeverDeadAgain(CW:Monster🧑🏻⚕️🕵🏻🧑🏼) (@RunawayFamous) March 18, 2023
Oh, We Know
If you know you know pic.twitter.com/N5WLDBfYrQ— CalDGamer🔱🇲🇽 🦐 (@Nonyyabizz) March 18, 2023
Coming to an Anime Soon
Twist on Twist on Twist
A decade worth of build up with careful narrative crafting. Ain't nothing like it, ever. pic.twitter.com/T4gCYWZWSW— Denji ✨ (@ItachiKachow) March 18, 2023
Wait... What
Mob finding his “dead” parents pic.twitter.com/QfibX0xOqB— meku☕️ (@maybemeku) March 18, 2023
Surprise Surprise
That boy Aizen's hand was 2 Reverses, 3 Draw 4s, & 3 Skips. Uno out~ pic.twitter.com/DVSYPRq5Yd— Frosty (@MrFrostyCombo) March 18, 2023
Never Forget
Easy☹️ pic.twitter.com/6rrQzyo8Xf— Jemel One Five🇯🇲 (@JemelOneFive) March 19, 2023
Screaming Forever
My first anime and when I tell u this has me screamingggg pic.twitter.com/CHXmlok6xz— Sarz 🔥 (@Sanjistars) March 18, 2023