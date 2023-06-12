Demon Slayer Finally Gives Its Best Ship the Spotlight in Season 3

Demon Slayer promised to drop a big season on fans this year, and the hit shonen series has lived up to expectations. Tanjiro and his new friends have been busy defending the Swordsmith Village from two of Muzan's fighters. This week, fans were given a close-up at the Love Hashira in battle, and it was there the anime showed out one of its best ships.

Yes, that is right. Demon Slayer does make time for love on occasion. Who better is there in the series to fall in love than the Love Hashira, after all?

This week, Demon Slayer made it clear that Mitsuri has something simmering with Obanai, the Snake Hashira. The Love Hashira is popular within the Demon Slayer Corps, and everyone from Rengoku to Tengen saw her as their younger sister. To most, Mitsuri was a bright spot in their dark world, and that was most true for Obanai.

We can see a flashback in Demon Slayer this week that shows how close the two are. Mitsuri and Obanai often dine with another when at home from missions, and it was there the Snake Hashira gave his friend a gift. He is the one who found the green striped socks that Mitsuri wears, and the pair are adorable throughout the gift exchange. Obanai is too shy to even look at his friend, but Mitsuri makes up for the awkward atmosphere with straight-up cheer.

Demon Slayer manga readers know more about Mitsuri's relationship with Obanai as you can imagine, but the anime has been slow with its introduction. We can expect their bond to grow tighter now that Tanjiro has brought Mitsuri in his fold. The Love Hashira has a soft spot for the Kamado siblings, and if Tanjiro were smart, he would try not to provoke Obanai's jealousy with this new bond.

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? You can catch up on the anime right now through Hulu or Crunchyroll. For more details on the anime, you can read the official synopsis of Demon Slayer below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

