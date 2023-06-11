Demon Slayer Season 3 Celebrates Finale With Times Square Takeover

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the climax of its run this Spring, and Crunchyroll is going all out for the big finale as they will be helping Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba take over Times Square in New York City, NY to help celebrate the end of the Swordsmith Village Arc! Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the end of its run much more quickly than fans might have initially suspected, and the last of the fights against the Upper Rank demons will be coming to an end with the final episode (which will be extended to a much longer run time) coming next.

With Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc airing its final episode very soon on Sunday, June 18th, Crunchyroll has announced that they will be helping Demon Slayer take over Times Square, Manhattan, New York, on Saturday, June 17 at 9pm ET / sunset until 10pm ET. This will feature all sorts of visuals from the massively popular anime series that fans will be able to either check out in-person or live with Crunchyroll's official Instagram page in celebration of the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale coming the next day.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3's Final Episode

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 will be running for 70 minutes in length, and will be officially streaming with Cruncnyroll on Sunday, June 18th. If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc's episodes so far, you can now find the newest episodes of the series streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll (and the English dub release of the series has officially kicked off its run too). They tease the story for Demon Slayer Season 3 as such:

"And the story makes its way to a new location ─ Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

How have you liked Demon Slayer Season 3's run this Spring? What are you hoping to see with Demon Slayer's Times Square takeover?