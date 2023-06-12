Demon Slayer Explains How Genya's Demon Form Works

Demon Slayer Season 3 finally brought Genya Shinazugawa back to the action in the anime with the Swordsmith Village Arc, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba explained how Genya's demonic form actually works! Genya's return to the anime was one of the biggest highlights of Demon Slayer Season 3 thus far as not only did the fan favorite finally speak, but fans got to see what makes him a different kind of fighter than Tanjiro Kamado and the others. But it wasn't until one particular cliffhanger that fans saw just how different Genya actually was.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc previously revealed that Genya had access to a demonic transformation, but unlike Nezuko, he didn't fully transform into a demon and was fully capable of keeping control over himself. But there was also a curiosity over how his abilities worked as Genya has bounced back from taking massive damage over the course of the fight. Demon Slayer's newest episode finally sees Genya explaining his demonic power, and he essentially needs to eat them to gain their strength.

Demon Slayer: What's the Secret to Genya's Demon Power?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 sees Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko struggle to track down the core Hantengu form as Mitsuri is keeping Zohakuten occupied. It's here that all three of them are trapped within the wirey roots surrounding Hantengu, and try their best to escape. Genya then is inspired to literally chew his way out as he starts biting into the demon. It's here he explains that his demonic traits allow him to recover quickly and gain more muscular strength, but he needs to eat a demon's flesh in order for it to activate.

This is enough to free all of them from Hantengu's trap, and it's soon made clear that Genya's strength had been boosted in a huge new way as he grabs a tree from out of the ground and tosses it at the fleeing Hantengu as the episode comes to an end. Now that fans have gotten an explanation as to how Genya's power works, all we need to know now is how he ended up with this ability and how long each of the effects lasts as a result.

