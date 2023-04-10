Yes, Demon Slayer Includes That Infamous Bathhouse Scene in Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back, and season three went live with a big push. After all, the anime returned to television the other day with a one-hour premiere. It was there fans caught up with Tanjiro in the wake of his battle with Gyutaro. And as Demon Slayer season 3 moved ahead, we were given a look at an infamous bathhouse scene.

Yes, it is the one you are thinking about. Demon Slayer returned this spring with two Hashira on hand, and Kanroji marked her big comeback by dipping in a hot spring.

The long-awaited hot springs scene is here! ♨️



Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc episode 1 is out! pic.twitter.com/KcIQurRXTu — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) April 9, 2023

The debated scene took place once Tanjiro made his way to the Demon Slayer Corps' hidden village. The neighborhood houses the swordsmiths who make the corps' special blades. When Tanjiro arrived, he was noticed quickly by Kanroji as the Love Hashira could feel his aura while bathing. This is why the slayer stands up from the hot springs entirely nude in the manga, and Demon Slayer season 3 did include this scene.

Of course, all of the Love Hashira's privates were censored, but you could see pretty much everything. This bathhouse scene was included in the latest Demon Slayer compilation film, and now, fans of the Demon Slayer TV anime can check it out. Some fans were unsure whether the risqué scene would be extra censored, but that was not the case.

Demon Slayer fans were glad to see this scene as planned, but not everyone was given the chance. When Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village was making global rounds, the movie wound up being banned in Saudi Arabia. The film did not pass censor standards because of its hot springs scene with Kanroji. But for more regions, the aside went over without a hitch.

If you have not checked out Demon Slayer season 3 yet, you can find the anime on Crunchyroll. The full series is streaming right now. So for those needing more information about Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It's the Taisho period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer to turn his sister back and kill the demon that massacred his family."

