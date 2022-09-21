Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Mitsuri's Season 3 Takeover

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now getting ready for its anime comeback with the third season now in the works for a release in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is perfectly set up for Mitsuri Kanroji's big takeover in the anime's next big arc! The second season of the series wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and fans were excited to see just how impressive each of the fights got towards the season's finale. But it really was only the start of what's to come in the future.

The Entertainment District was just the first in a series of increasingly tougher battles and challenges ahead for Tanjiro Kamado and his friends, and this also means that we will get to see even more of the Hashira in action too. With the third season of the anime taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc, the Love Hashira Mitsuri will be front and center for the major demon fight this time around. Now an awesome cosplay from artist @snickerdoodlechan on Instagram is here to remind fans how big of a takeover Mitsuri really will have with the new season! Check it out below:

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is currently in the works for a release, but has yet to reveal a release window or date as of this writing. It's been announced that the main staff at ufotable will be returning to oversee the new season, and the cast from the previous seasons will be returning as well. With the new arc bringing the Love Hashira into the fight for the first time, fans can also look forward to seeing more of the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, in the series with the upcoming season as well.

This time it will be two Hashira leading the main fights unlike the single main Hashira seen in previous arcs, and it's a reflection of just how much harder things are going to be for Tanjiro and the others. With the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks being defeated in the second season, the rest of the top tier demons will be making their move as the Demon Slayers have gotten their attention now. It's bad for Tanjiro, but good for fans.

Are you excited to see more of Mitsuri in Demon Slayer's next season? What are you hoping to see from the Love Hashira? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!