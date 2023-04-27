Demon Slayer Season 3 Brings New CG Monster to the Mix

Demon Slayer's third season has ramped things up following Tanjiro and his friends' battle in the Entertainment District. While the shonen star was able to bounce back in record time from his previous injuries, the latest arc is looking to give him some more as he takes on some of Muzan's top lieutenants known as the Upper Moons. Hantengu and Gyokko aren't the only threats baring down on the Swordsmith Village, as Ufotable has created a creepy new creature using CG animation.

Demon Slayer Season 3 might not have Inosuke and Zenitsu front and center, but Tanjiro has received some serious backup this time around thanks to the Mist and Love Hashira. Unfortunately, it seems as though even with this pair, and fellow Demon Slayer Corps member Genya, the shonen protagonist is going to have his hands full. While Hantengu has the ability to create clones of himself when he is dealt blows that take off his limbs, Gyokko is able to make duplicates of his own that look far more terrifying. As anime fans see at the tail-end of the latest episode, a giant aquatic monstrosity is baring down on one of Tanjiro's new allies in the Swordsmith Village.

Fish Slayer

Demon Slayer fans on Reddit debated the inclusion of the CG animation style for one of Gyokko's abominations. Ufotable has helped propel the shonen franchise to new heights thanks to its dynamic art style, and it would seem that the animation studio is continuing to explore new avenues in this department. While Gyokko's underlings might not be as powerful as he is, they definitely remain a threat to the Swordsmith Village.

Despite being so early into the third season, a lot has happened in the first three episodes even taking out the recent demon attack. Tanjiro has managed to increase his strength and skill while fighting a robotic puppet who looks familiar to a figure that he had seen in his dreams. With Demon Slayer retaining the top spot in the anime movie business thanks to Mugen Train, it would seem that this third season will continue to skyrocket its popularity if Japan's streaming rankings are any indication.

What has been the scariest demon to appear in the shonen series from creator Koyoharo Gotoge? Do you think Tanjiro can defeat these Upper Moons? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.