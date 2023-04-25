Demon Slayer Season 3 Cliffhanger Surprises With Muichiro's Big Save

Demon Slayer Season 3 has officially kicked off major fight for the Swordsmith Village Arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode has surprised fans with Muichiro Tokito making an even more surprising save! Demon Slayer Season 3 kicked off its run with Tanjiro making his way to the secret village where the demon slayers swords are forged, and it was here that he reunited with some familiar faces that haven't been seen since the first season. This included two more of the powerful Hashira who are joining the fight this time around.

While Tanjiro's reunion with the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, was a welcome one, it was a much different case for the Mist Hashira, Muichiro. The Mist Hashira approaches his duties as a top fighter in a much different way than seen from the others as he doesn't believe in using the effort to protect those weaker than him. It caused some notable friction with Tanjiro and the newly introduced Kotetsu in their first meeting, but that's all changed with the newest cliffhanger as Muichiro actually saved Kotetsu from being killed.

What Happens in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 3 sees the Upper Ranks make their move on the titular village, and Muichiro's first idea is to head to the village chief in order to protect him. Deeming the right move to be to protect the most important person rather than someone who might need it more, Muichiro then finds Kotetsu as he's being attacked by a monstrous new demon. When speaking with Tanjiro before, Tanjiro explained that helping others regardless of their perceived strength or value ultimately helps them as well.

Tanjiro's words seemed to resonate with Muichiro because he remembers them as soon as he sees Kotetsu in danger. Not quite fully accepting their meaning, but still moving anyway, he saves Kotetsu and prepares to take on this new demon himself as the episode comes to an end. It's a big shift for the Mist Hashira, and now it seems like we'll see whether or not the gamble paid off as Demon Slayer Season 3 continues.

