Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shares New Look at Hashira Training Arc

It has taken a hot minute, but at last, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is ready to make a return. In the wake of season three, all eyes are on Tanjiro as the demon slayer will kickstart season four shortly. The show will return to the air this spring with the Hashira Training arc in tow. And now, a new commercial is live giving us a first look at the big comeback.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season four hit YouTube courtesy of Aniplex. It was there the distributor gave a preview of what's to come this spring. Much of the promo is a recap from season three, but the very end does feature a nice surprise. After all, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba did give fans a peek at the Wind and Serpent Hashiras before the reel wrapped.

The two men look ready for battle in this shot, and that is hardly surprising. The Wind Hashira runs off aggression, and though the Serpent Hashira may seem shy, his quiet exterior masks his insane power. We have seen both of these slayers tease their full might once before in the anime when Tanjiro was introduced to the Hashira. And now, it seems the hero is about to undergo Hashira training himself.

If you are excited to check out Demon Slayer's new arc, you can brush up on the anime easily enough before the spring. The hit anime is streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What do you think about this Demon Slayer update? Are you excited for the anime's big comeback?