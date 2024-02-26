Demon Slayer Season 4 Is Going to Spark Major Debate Among Fans

Warning! Spoilers for Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc to follow! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning for the Hashira Training arc later this year, but Season 4 of the anime is going to cause quite the huge debate with fans over its content! Demon Slayer has been moving at a pretty quick pace since the anime really took off with Episode 19 of the series, and it wasn't until the Swordsmith Village arc in Season 3 where it seemed like the anime could have attempted to condense its material to reflect more of the break neck pacing of previous arcs.

The quick pacing of each of the fights and the time in between is one of the big reasons fans have been loving the Demon Slayer anime, and it's a major reason why Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga was a big hit towards the end as well. But Demon Slayer Season 4 faces the massive task of taking nine chapters of the manga and turning it into an entire season. There was a hope before seeing the premiere in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- that the anime would swerve and sneak in something big, but we're heading for a season filled with a ton of original anime content.

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 4 – Filler Arc?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is adapting nine chapters from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga (128-136), and the hour long premiere screened during the movie event adapts two of these chapters with some future events shuffled in for good measure. With the full reveal of the new opening theme for season, it's also very much a tease that we likely won't see too much else outside of the actual training in the arc's title. But at the same time, what we will see are new materials exclusive to the anime.

Filler has become a terrible term in the fan community as many write off huge swaths of episodes as "filler" because they don't move the plot along, and moving forward in a plot isn't always the most important thing. Original content can mean more time with the characters, and that's already the case in the Season 4 premiere as its opening sequence features two of the Hashira fighting a few demons before stumbling on the Infinity Castle for the first real time. That's a pretty big deal.

It's also not a completely bad move here either as one of the issues from Demon Slayer's manga run is the fact that many of the characters don't get a lot of time in the spotlight before they meet their respective fates. After this arc it's going to be the final battles ahead, so spending a season getting to know each of the Hashira more might not be such a bad idea.

Either way, this is going to be a make or break season for the Demon Slayer anime franchise. Fans will be debating its inclusion of original content for an entire season, and depending on how long it lasts, this could be the season that tips it all over the edge.

