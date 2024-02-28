Demon Slayer's Hashira Training Movie Finds Huge Support Beyond Japan

The Demon Slayer Corps has returned to the big screen once again thanks to Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training film. Despite the movie once again being a compilation, taking episodes from the anime's third and fourth seasons, there were still plenty of anime fans who made their way to theaters to support Tanjiro and company. In a surprising turn of events, the latest Demon Slayer movie might have seen more support from countries that aren't Japan than the place where the shonen franchise first debuted.

Demon Slayer's time in theaters hit the ground floor running with its first outing, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. To this day, the first film of the shonen franchise remains the number one anime movie of all time, as its time on the silver screen warranted hundreds of millions of dollars for studio Ufotable. To The Swordsmith Village and To The Hashira Training haven't managed to hit those same heights, though this most likely isn't thanks to a waning interest for the series, but rather as the past two movies were compilations of anime episodes.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's Box Office Tally

In Japan, To The Hashira Training is around $10 million USD, meaning that Tanjiro's latest silver screen adventure has earned more in North America with a total of over $11 million USD. In terms of its worldwide box office, Demon Slayer's latest movie has earned a little over $28 million USD, showing that there is a hunger for anime projects around the globe.

If you are thinking about making your way to theaters to check out the latest Demon Slayer film, here's an official description for the third film of the shonen franchise, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

Do you think Demon Slayer will one day create an entirely original movie for the silver screen as it did with Mugen Train? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Via Box Office Mojo