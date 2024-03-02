Demon Slayer Announces New Season 4 Special

Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training combined episodes from the third and fourth seasons of the anime adaptation, but this spring, the next chapter of Tanjiro's journey will arrive on the small screen. While it has been confirmed that Demon Slayer's fourth season will arrive this spring, Ufotable has yet to reveal which date the premiere episode will land. Luckily, a new special program is set to hit Japan this month which might just let anime fans know when we can expect the Hashira Training arc to begin.

When last we left Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Demon Slayer Corps in the anime adaptation's third season, things came to a boiling point in the Swordsmith Village. In fighting against some of Muzan's strongest lieutenants, Nezuko was able to develop a remarkable skill that allows her to walk in the sunlight despite her demonic nature. Unfortunately for Tanjiro and his sister, this new power has placed them in the crosshairs of the big bad of the series. Looking to get his hands on the demon who can survive the daylight, Muzan's advance is going to make it a necessity for the Demon Slayer Corps to start training for the eventual showdown.

Demon Slayer – Pillar Training Edition Announcement

The special announcement will arrive as a television special in Japan on ABEMA's "Anime LIVE Channel". The special will see voice actors Natsuki Hanaw, Hiro Shimono, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka take part, with the VAs playing the roles of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke respectively. While few details have been announced as to what will be revealed during the special, a new key visual has also been shared.

Demon Slayer might remain one of the most popular franchises in the shone world, but the end of Tanjiro's story is nigh. For several years, Demon Slayer's manga has finished its run with creator Koyoharu Gotoge making no hints at the idea of working on a sequel series and/or spin-off. Luckily, there are still some big battles that have yet to take place in the anime which might just surpass everything we've witnessed in the franchise's first three anime seasons.

