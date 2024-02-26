Demon Slayer Nearly Topples Bob Marley for Top Spot at Weekend Box Office

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is no stranger at the box office. Time and again, the anime has tackled the big screen with its set of films. This past weekend, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought itself back to theaters as its Hashira Training arc film went live. And thanks to new numbers, we know Tanjiro nearly toppled Bob Marley in taking first place at the box office.

According to reports, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training earned $11.5 million USD in its opening. This solid total was spread across 1,949 theaters, so the per-theater haul was nothing short of impressive. This overall total managed to outperform the opening weekend of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village which grossed just over $10 million. But of course, neither film managed to touch the high earned by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train at $21 million.

There is no denying this new Demon Slayer premiere earned big bucks, but it did come in second at the weekend box office. Bob Marley: One Love slid in first with $13.5 million USD. The biopic made its debut earlier in February, and to date, it has grossed more than $70 million domestically and $120 million globally.

As for the rest of the box office, the weekend put Ordinary Angels in third place with $6.5 million USD. Madame Web swung in with just $6 million over the weekend, and then Migration managed to earn $3 million thanks to a limited rerelease.

If you did not get to see this new Demon Slayer film, it will be playing in theaters for a limited time now. The movie recaps the end of the Swordsmith Village arc before moving into the premiere of the Hashira Training arc. For those needing to catch up on Demon Slayer in light of its new season, no sweat! The hit anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

