Demon Slayer Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka FiGPiNs Are up for Pre-Order

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is firing on all cylinders with the wild success of its manga, anime, and recent Demon Slayer film. Fans also have some upcoming merch to get excited about, like the Mugen Train set from Takara Tomy and the new Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho FiGPiN releases pictured here.

What's more, pre-orders for both FiGPiNs are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $15 each with a release date set for June 2021. The collectible and highly detailed hard enamel pins stand at 3-inches tall and features a unique ID code on the back that provides details on the edition run, sequence number in the edition, artist bio, wave information, manufactured date, and rarity scale.

If you have yet to see Demon Slayer, you can find season one over on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train film is still screening in select theaters, and it plans to hit collections on Digital HD later this summer. You can check out our review right here.

As for the manga, Demon Slayer is published stateside by Viz Media, and its volumes can be found in select stores or online through the digital Shonen Jump vault. A description of the Demon Slayer series reads:

"In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.