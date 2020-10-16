Demon Slayer to Release a Special Mugen Train Set

✖

Demon Slayer has proven to be a runaway success from all accounts. From the manga to the anime and beyond, the shonen title has become a favorite with fans around the world. The recent success of the Demon Slayer movie has only elevated the anime's status, and now a full train set is being made for the movie.

Recently, the team at Takara Tomy announced plans to bring the Mugen Train to life for fans. The toy company has informed collectors it will be making a train set based on the Demon Slayer movie. The plastic rail set will hit shelves in Japan this summer, and it comes come with some fun figures.

(Photo: Takara Toys)

As you can see above, the train set looks pretty spot-on to the anime, and it even comes with rails for collectors to lay out. The figures found in this set are also pretty cute and highlight our heroes in the Demon Slayer movie. You can find Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Nezuko, and Rengoku all together in this piece.

According to reports, the train set includes the Mugen Train engine, coal car, and passenger car. Each of the windows in the passenger car is lined with silhouettes to account for its passengers. You can even pose the hero figures atop the train to recreate battle scenes from the movie. But if you need figures of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train villains, you will have to find them elsewhere.

Right now, the Demon Slayer set is slated to cost $50 USD outside of shipping, and it will go live this summer. There is no word on whether the toy will be brought to the United States, but collectors can look for secondhand sales or shipping services if they are desperate to get this train set.

If you have yet to see Demon Slayer's movie, it is still screening in select theaters stateside as well in designated international markets. At this point, the title has become the highest-grossing film to debut in 2020, and it is the most lucrative anime film to boot. The film's story will lead directly into season two, so Demon Slayer fans will want to check out Mugen Train ASAP!

What do you think of this Mugen Train playset? Will you try and nab this Demon Slayer collectible? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.