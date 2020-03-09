Genius Demon Slayer x The Promised Neverland Cosplay Fuses Two Child Warriors

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump entered a new era in the back half of the 2010s as each of its various action offerings started to take off into their own levels of massive popularity. Two of the standouts among this new generation, which also debuted their first anime adaptations within the last couple of years, were Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland. While the two series could not be anymore different, at their core they share quite a few notable similarities. This is especially true when it comes to their young heroes.

Both series feature a world full of demonic threats that constantly want to devour the young heroes who find themselves thrust into this dangerous world after their perception of it was completely shattered by a traumatic string of deaths. Demon Slayer‘s Tanjiro and The Promised Neverland‘s Emma each begin their heroes journey in a shocking fashion, and one genius cosplay took all of these similarities and combined these two fan favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @cholkage_ (who you can find on Instragram here) ingeniously fused the two characters together and imagined a world in which Emma was forced to join the Demon Slaying corps and even brands her clothing with her designated number. It’s the kind of fusion that works so well that a crossover between the two series would be terrible without looking to this design for inspiration. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe🍥✨ (@chlokage_) on Mar 6, 2020 at 6:22am PST

It’s not too hard to imagine that Emma would do well in the world of Kimetsu no Yaiba since she’s a battle hardened demon slayer herself, and Tanjiro would probably do well in Emma’s shoes given that he too makes quick decisions on his feet and is willing to help his friends at any cost. Seeing how cool this cosplay concept is just begs for a full crossover between the two series, and opens up all sorts of fun possibilities for the two Shonen Jump franchises to explore! But what do you think?

Would you check out a crossover between Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and The Promised Neverland? How would Emma’s skills translate to Tanjiro’s world and vice versa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!