Wendy's Crosses Over With Demon Slayer Via Wild Anime Reference

Wendy's has had its fair share of crossover with popular pop culture franchises in the past, with one of the most notable being Adult Swim's Rick And Morty. Now, the fast food establishment has made a major anime crossover, diving into the world of Demon Slayer by sharing a hilarious new take on Nezuko from the Shonen series. With anime becoming a big ticket item here in the West, it's no surprise that more companies are diving into the medium.

This year, the second season of Demon Slayer came to an end via the Entertainment District Arc. In this arc, Tanjiro and his friends teamed up with the Sound Hashira known as Tengen Uzui, seeking to take down the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki. Ending in a spectacular fashion, the anime studio behind the anime adaptation, Ufotable, took the opportunity to quickly confirm that a third season would be arriving in 2023. Set to adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc when the television series returns, expect some major moments to take place along with some new Hashira being explored in this upcoming arc.

The Official Twitter Account for Wendy's shared the hilarious cross-over with Demon Slayer, replacing one of Nezuko's mouth guards with one of the fast food chain's items in a team-up that definitely will not be making its way into the future of the anime adaptation:

The Demon Slayer Corps might be continuing their adventures in the anime adaptation, but the story of Demon Slayer has already come to an end in the Shonen's manga. At present, the creator of the series, Koyoharu Gotouge has yet to reveal if there will be any sequels to the series, though there are plenty of fans that would love to return to the universe of Tanjiro and his friends.

While a new season, as mentioned previously, is set to arrive next year, there also has been no word if Demon Slayer will be returning to the big screen, though considering that the Mugen Train has become the number one anime film of all time, it definitely wouldn't be a surprise to eventually see a new movie in the series.

