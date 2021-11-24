Demon Slayer Fan Reveals the Wild Math Behind Rengoku’s Power

The retelling of the story of the Mugen Train is about to come to an end in Demon Slayer’s television series, with the anime recently beginning the bloody battle between the Flame Hashira Rengoku and the top-tier demon, Akaza. Though the story of the runaway locomotive definitely doesn’t end on a happy note, fans have come to love and respect Rengoku for his personality and wild strength, with one fan, in particular, using physics to break down just how powerful this high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps truly is.

Unfortunately for Tanjiro, his friends, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Rengoku is not able to survive his encounter with Akaza, though he comes closer than anyone before in taking down the top-tier demon. Following Tanjiro and his friends defeating Enmu after breaking free from his power that placed them in their dreams, the supernatural brawler squared off against Rengoku, making for one of the biggest battles of the Demon Slayer series to date. With Rengoku dead, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are tasked with traveling to his family estate to learn more about fire breathing, which will directly lead to the Entertainment District Arc and the fall out from the events of the Mugen Train.

Reddit User Mathematician Big 8793 broke down the strength and speed of Rengoku to help illustrate just how strong the Flame Hashira was before he suffered defeat at the hands of Akaza and gave Demon Slayer one of its most tragic deaths that left Tanjiro and his friends in tears:

While Rengoku might no longer play a direct role in the series moving forward, fans of Demon Slayer can definitely expect his legacy to live on via the impression he left on the newest members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Needless to say, Tanjiro is deadset on learning more about the fire breathing technique that was seemingly passed down to him from his father and is looking to avenge the death of the Flame Hashira.

Are you excited about the arrival of the Entertainment District Arc next month? Do you think Rengoku's death was one of the most tragic passings in the history of anime?