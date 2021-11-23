Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Unleashes Pricey Akaza Statue

Demon Slayer’s second season is currently retelling the story of the Mugen Train, the arc which made up the successful first film of the Shonen franchise, and the latest episode took the opportunity to once again introduce one of the strongest demons that Tanjiro and his friends encountered in Akaza. To strike when the iron is hot, Aniplex is releasing a new statue of the top-tier demon that captures the aesthetic of the demonic fighter who fights toe to toe with the Flame Hashira Rengoku and changes the lives of the Demon Slayer Corps forever.

The battle between Rengoku and Akaza is one of the biggest battles of the anime adaptation to date, allowing the Flame Hashira to unleash the full extent of his powers, though unfortunately, it ultimately isn’t enough for him to claim victory. Rengoku falls before the power of Akaza, who was so enamored by the member of the Demon Slayer Corps that the top-tier demon wanted the Hashira to become a demon himself. With Rengoku leaving this mortal coil, the Entertainment District Arc will start where the Mugen Train came to an end, with Tanjiro and his friends attempting to travel to the family estate of Rengoku to learn more about fire breathing and how to harness the power in order to combat the world of demons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aniplex offered a new look at the Akaza statue which is currently available for pre-order on the company’s website, though Demon Slayer fans will have to wait until July of next year for the top-tier demon’s figure to make landfall:

Demon Slayer might be one of the most popular Shonen franchises around, but the story of its manga has already come to a close with creator Koyoharu Gotouge wrapping Tanjiro and Nezuko’s quest for vengeance. While fans aren’t sure how many more seasons and movies the series will warrant, one has to wonder if the popularity of the franchise will mean that we can expect a return to this world at some point in the future.

Will you be picking up this Demon Slayer statue when it lands next year? Are you hyped for the arrival of the Entertainment District Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.