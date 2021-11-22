Demon Slayer Drops Reported Entertainment District Episode Count

Demon Slayer is pushing ahead with season two, and that means fans all have their eyes on Tanjiro. After all, the anime is one of the most popular to go live in decades, and it continues to break records in ratings and sales. As the show’s Mugen Train mini-arc wraps, fans are obviously eager for season two to tackle its new arc, but it might be shorter than expected.

Not long ago, a slew of reports went live online regarding Demon Slayer‘s new season. It was there pages like Sugoi LITE shared reports about the Entertainment District arc, and each says the arc will last just over 10 episodes.

If the reports are right, the Entertainment District arc will run for 11 episodes total. This means Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season two will have an entire new cour to itself as expected. But when you look at the season’s overall episode count, well – things aren’t adding up.

For those keeping up with season two, you will know Demon Slayer is in the middle of its Mugen Train piece. The special arc is slated to roll out 7 episodes total before the Entertainment District arc begins. There may be an anime-only episode between the arc as a bridge, but even then, the season’s total episode count is just 19.

Demon Slayer has 18-19 episodes on the table right now, so that is a departure from season one. If you will recall, the series had 26 episodes in its first season. For a two-cour season, this is a fairly standard count, and Ufotable crushed production in just about every way. But with hype surrounding the series at a high, the studio may be slowing its roll on season two to get things right. And who knows? There is always a chance season two could cover a third arc before closing shop next year!

What do you think about this report on Demon Slayer's next arc? Are you surprised by this episode count or…?