Detective Conan Drops Trailer for Newest Movie

Detective Conan, aka Case Closed, has given One Piece a run for its money with the number of its anime episodes, manga volumes, and feature-length films over the course of its history since first hitting the scene in 1994, and it seems as if a new trailer has dropped for the latest movie in the franchise with The Scarlet Bullet. Marked as the twenty-fourth film in the series, The Scarlet Bullet will follow the boy detective attempting to once again solve a nefarious mystery involving a kidnapping and the "World Sports Games", this universe's version of the Olympics.

For those who aren't familiar with Case Closed, the story follows the titular detective, Jimmy Kudo, as he finds himself "de-aged" to the age of a young child following being poisoned by the mob. In attempting to solve cases in the same way that he had as an adult, needing to overcome the obvious hurdles that arise from being placed into the body of himself as a child. The anime has recently reached the milestone of one thousand episodes, proving that the franchise created by Gosho Aoyama has found a niche for itself and shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

(Photo: TMS Studio)

The Scarlet Bullet was originally supposed to hit theaters around one year ago, being delayed like so many other anime projects by the coronavirus pandemic. Now set for a release date of April 16th, the film is set to hit the following countries all at once: Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, France, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. A North American release date has yet to be revealed but considering the popularity of the franchise, we imagine it will be sooner rather than later for Detective Conan fans in the west to check out the latest film.

Though Detective Conan isn't as popular in the West as it is in the East, it did manage to make its way onto Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, though only the first fifty-two episodes of the series were released on the popular programming block.

