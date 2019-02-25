‘Detective Pikachu’ Shares Unseen Footage Ahead Of New Trailer

It looks like Detective Pikachu is ready to tackle audiences with a brand-new trailer, and it is celebrating in style. Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds confirmed the live-action adaptation would drop its second full trailer this week, and Pokemon one-upped the star with a tweet of its own.

After all, this post contains a never-before-seen clip from the film, and it will make you want to hug Pikachu real hard.

Over on Twitter, the film’s official Twitter went live with a post hyping the release of a new trailer tomorrow. “TOMORROW: A new #DetectivePikachu trailer is coming. ALSO TOMORROW: The world will say #PIKAPIKA. ALSO ALSO TOMORROW: That’s it, two things is plenty,” the page wrote before sharing a special teaser video.

If you watched to the end of the video, you will have noticed some new footage from Detective Pikachu. As soon as you see Charizard, you’ve made it to the promised land. While the fiery dragon has been seen in previous trailer, this close up of the pocket monster is new, and his roar is downright terrifying. Obviously, Pikachu seems to think so as the tiny creature can be seen curled below Charizard in fetal position, but that’s not it.

No, what makes the scene is Reynold’s take on his character’s iconic call. Pikachu gives a whiny “Pika Pika” that is heartbreaking to hear, and the scene is made all the more emotional given how cute Pikachu looks even when he’s scared.

Tomorrow, fans can expect to get plenty of new footage from Detective Pikachu, but this little tease gives them a taste of what’s to come. Online hype for the adaptation is at a high, and Pokemon stands to continue a positive streak with anime and manga properties in the United States. After all, Alita: Battle Angel premiered earlier this month to favorable fan reactions, so here’s to hoping Hollywood keeps the streak alive with Pokemon.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

