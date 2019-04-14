‘Detective Pikachu’ Shares Colorful Chinese Posters

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is shaping up to be one of the biggest film releases of the year as fans of all types have been curious to see how one of the biggest video game and anime franchises will be making the jump to live-action. Fans were initially taken aback by the film’s more realistic take on the famous mascot characters, but each new look has made them seem cooler and cuter than ever.

That’s the case for this new line of posters for Detective Pikachu in China which feature the new realistic designs highlighted in neon by their original counterparts. You can check them out below thanks to Serebii.net.

As you can see above, the Chinese posters for the film give fans another look at Pikachu, Psyduck, and Charizard. Each of them is surrounding by a familiar neon silhouette that calls back their original design from the game series. Below you’ll find equally as slick posters for Mr. Mime, Bulbasaur, and Jigglypuff. Each of the posters for Detective Pikachu has been bright and fun to look at, and these are no different.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

