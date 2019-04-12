‘Detective Pikachu’ Tickets Now on Sale

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will soon be making its way to theaters this Spring, and early projections for the film are predicting a huge opening weekend for this landmark event in the franchise. Although the Pokemon series has released a bevy of video games, anime, and films over its incredibly long tenure, fans are especially excited to see these realistic takes on their favorites on the big screen.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. Tickets for the film are now on sale through Fandango, or you can check out Atom Tickets through the link here.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. Over the opening weekend, select theaters will be giving away a special Detective Pikachu flavored card for the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

This will definitely seem familiar to fans of the franchise as Pokemon: The First Movie offered special promotional trading cards during its initial theatrical run as well. There’s currently no telling how valuable these new promotional cards might be in a few years, but it’ll be best to hang onto one if you manage to get one with your screening.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

