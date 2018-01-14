‘Devilman Crybaby’ Director Addresses Netflix Production Rumors

Devilman Crybaby has been held in high regard by anime fans since its premiere on Netflix because of its unrelentingly intense content that aren’t depicted in the same ways you would find on standard networks.

Given the content, fans have taken it to mean that Netflix is the reason Devilman Crybaby exists. Speaking with Buzzfeed Japan, the director of the series Masaaki Yuasa cleared up why the show exists and it’s not because of Netflix.

When asked if the Devilman adaptation was a dream come true, Yuasa responded with,”No actually, I wouldn’t have dreamed of it in a million years. I had worked with Aniplex for Ping Pong the Animation, and when we entered talks to work together again, they were the ones who suggested Devilman. It had left a strong impression on me when I read it as a kid, but I loved it purely as a fan. I’d never have imagined animating it.”

So after Aniplex had major success with Yuasa’s last directed series, they were the ones who suggested he tackle a Devilman series. Though not produced by Netflix, them hosting the series still allows for much of its exploration and less safe-for-work material.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The seriesstars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

Now is the best time to be a fan of Devilman. Devilman Crybaby on Netflix is setting a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire, a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well, and its own brand of scotch.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.