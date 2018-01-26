This ‘Devilman Crybaby’ Opening Is The One Fans Deserve

Devilman Crybaby has been hugely popular with fans and critics since its premiere on Netflix, and a large part of that is its music composition. Along with legitimate rappers used for the rap songs, soundtrack has been met with high praise due to its techno beat weirdness.

That weirdness, however, is also ripe for memes as fans have not only made a big showing out of the remixed version of the series’ original theme, but the opening as well…which just got a great remix of its own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I was trying to figure out what the tune at the beginning of the Devilman Crybaby op reminded me of pic.twitter.com/i1mRKv11zH — Sam (@samcb_) January 23, 2018

Twitter user @samcb_ was watching the series, and reminded of another popular song that the opening theme reminded them of, the also memeable “We like to Party! (The Vengabus)” by the Vengaboys.

It’s kind of scary how well this fits, and it adds another odd layer on top of an already odd series. But fans will definitely be appreciative of this on another level.

Now is the best time to be a fan of Devilman. Devilman Crybaby on Netflix is setting a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire, a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well, and its own brand of scotch.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The seriesstars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.