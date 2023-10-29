Digimon Adventure Is Releasing Its Own Alcohol

Digimon Adventure has just launched an update, and it is bringing the anime's youngest heroes into adulthood. After the success of Digimon Adventure Tri, the hit series has just given the Digimon Adventure 02 their own glow up. So to celebrate the gang's adult debuts, well – Digimon decided it was time to craft a special alcohol for the group!

Yes, you read that right. Digimon Adventure is getting its very own alcohol. To hype the big release of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, a sake is being released just for the anime, and it will highlight all of the 02 gang.

(Photo: KURANDA)

According to the sake's product description, it hails from KURAND and was produced at the Takarazan Sake Brewery in the Niigata prefecture. The special sake was brewed with a special method that uses alcohol itself instead of water to brew the sake. As such, the drink is super sweet, and it features a solid alcohol content of 16% overall.

As for the drink itself, it comes in an acrylic box dedicated to the Digimon Adventure 02 gang. The bottle itself also features artwork of the DigiDested gang, and their partners are also included. You can find the heroes' partners on the back label of this sake, so it will be a definite collector's item.

At about $40 USD a bottle, the special sake is up for pre-order now through KURAND. The bottles will ship in mid-December, so they will make for a solid gift. At this point, no international shipping is offered by KURAND, but you can be sure fans will be reselling this alcohol online once it ships out.

As for the new Digimon Adventure 02 film, the project was released in Japan on October 5th to solid reviews. An English dub has been announced, but no formal U.S. release date for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning has been made public.

What do you think about this Digimon-centric alcohol? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!