Digimon Adventure 02 Movie Debuts First Four Minutes: Watch

Digimon Adventure 02 is coming back with a brand new movie, and Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning has given fans the first look at how it all goes down with the first four minutes of the film released ahead of its worldwide debut! Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning has kicked off its run through theaters in Japan this past weekend, and will be making its way to the United States and Canada in a few more days as well. Showing off the Digimon Adventure 02 crew as adults, fans have been curious to see how it all shakes out for the returning DigiDestined.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is celebrating its theatrical debut in Japan with a new video showing off the first few minutes from the film as it not only fully reveals the opening theme sequence for the movie, but shows off the first look at what kicks off the new story for the returning DigiDestined as they go on what could be their final adventure. You can check out the first four minutes from the new Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning movie below.

How to Watch the Digimon 02 Movie

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is now in theaters across Japan, and Fathom Events will be hosting a limited screening event for the film in the United States and Canada on November 8-9 with both the Japanese and English dubbed audios being available. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya return from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for the new movie along with a returning voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 to reprise their roles for the Japanese dub. But the English dub cast (returning or otherwise) has not been fully revealed as of this writing.

Fathom Events sets up Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning as such, "It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first ever DigiDestined in the world…"

