Digimon Adventure Is Finally Bringing Its Original Dub Stateside

Digimon Adventure ranks up there with Pokemon when it comes to nostalgia. The series has been around for decades, after all. Plenty of adults these days grew up alongside Taichi, and for some, they must think they have seen Digimon every way possible. But soon, Digimon will bring an all-new dub to fans stateside, and you can pre-order the whole thing right now.

As it turns out, Discotek is set to bring the original Japanese language release of Digimon to fans stateside. You can nab the original anime's first season this July thanks to this Blu-ray edition, and it is up for pre-order right now. Right Stuf has sales open right now at under $50 USD despite retail being listed at nearly $70.

Digimon Adventure (Japanese Version) is up to pre-order!



The original Japanese version of Digimon Adventure gets an English subbed home video release for the 1st time ever!



Taichi, Agumon, & everyone else is here, and we have a decent bit to go over...https://t.co/0aZKSyATOB pic.twitter.com/Avzu2B2XtH — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) May 3, 2023

"When seven kids went to camp for the summer, the last thing they expected was to be whisked away to another world, one populated by Digital Monsters! In this strange Digital World, the Chosen Children must unlock the powers within themselves to evolve their Digimon friends into new, more powerful forms and defeat the evil that threatens both worlds! From a battle with the evil Devimon and his Black Gears on File Island, to returning to Tokyo to prevent the vampire lord Vamdemon from finding the eighth member of the Chosen Children, then a return to a darker Digital World and the menacing Dark Masters – it's all here in the complete collection of Digimon Adventure, the hit series that defined the childhoods of anime fans around the world! For the first time on home video, with the original Japanese audio and English subtitles," the Blu-ray's description reads.

As you can imagine, Digimon fans are gearing up to see this long-awaited release as it marks a first. We all know Digimon from its original dub in the '90s, and not long ago, the Digimon franchise was redone with a new English dub. Still, there is a large group of anime fans who prefer to watch shows with the Japanese dub. Soon, those fans will get the chance to check out Digimon Adventure season one as it aired. So if you want to join in on their marathon, you can pre-order this special Blu-ray set right now! The media is expected to ship out on July 25th, so you have a few weeks to get your finances in order!

