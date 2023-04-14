Digimon Adventure Releases Entire Series With English Dub

Digimon Adventure remains one of the biggest entries in the anime adaptation focusing on digital monsters. With the original series receiving a reboot anime in 2020 that retold the story of the Digi-Destined, anime fans have been waiting for the English Dub of the series. Now, fans can pick up the entirety of the series with the English Dub in tow, as the full cast for the Digi-Destined has been revealed that helped usher in a major era for the Digimon anime franchise.

The Digi-Destined, aka the main young characters of the Digimon Adventure series, first debuted in the initial iteration of the series that arrived in 1999. Following the conclusion of the first series, Digimon Adventure would continue with new digital monster trainers in the second season, followed by a number of films that would show how all the young anime protagonists went on to become adults outside of the digital world. The conclusion of the reboot once again bid a fond farewell to the Digi-Destined, though a new movie has been confirmed for a release later this year in Japan via Digimon Adventure 02. In the upcoming theatrical release, we will once again revisit the Digi-Destined as they take on a new digital challenge.

Digimon Adventure: How To Grab The English Dub

The Digimon Adventure Reboot is currently available to pick up from the Microsoft Store. The anime series itself is cut up into five different "seasons" here, so keep that in mind if you're looking to add all the installments to your digital collection. Needless to say, it's a good time to be a fan of digital monsters.

Enter into another world within the internet...the Digital World. Get all episodes of "Digimon Adventure:" (2020) in new English dub!



Now available to own on Digital (@MicrosoftStore) !

If you're wondering just who are the English Dub voices for the Digi-Destined, one of the voice actors spilled the beans when it came to who is giving Tai and his friends a new voice. The English Dub includes the following voice actors:

Tai – Zeno Robinson

Matt – AJ Beckles

Sora – Cherami Leigh

Izzy – Anne Yatco

Mimi – Suzie Yeung

Joe – Daman Mills

TK – Corina Boettger

Kari – Ryan Bartley

Agumon – Ben Diskin

Gabumon – Dave B. Mitchell

Bioymon – Tara Sands

Tentomon – Christopher Swindle

Palmon – Corina Boettger

Gomamon – Alex Cazares

Patamon – Lizzie Freeman

Gatomon – Erine Yvette

If you haven't had the chance to check out Digimon Adventure's big reboot, here's how Toei describes the series, "It's the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don't know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness. Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami's mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they're aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform... a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!"