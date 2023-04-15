Digimon Adventure Reveals English Dub Cast

Digimon Adventure recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a special new anime series going all the way back to the cast of characters from the first season of the Digimon anime but with a new rebooted story, and now that Digimon Adventure reboot has revealed the voice cast behind the English dub release of the series! Announced to be in the works for a while, Digimon Adventure's English dub has officially made its debut with digital platforms, and that means fans all over have been jumping into the reboot anime for the first real time. Naturally, this introduced a new voice cast for the new takes on the classic DigiDestined.

With Digimon Adventure: (2020) now hitting digital platforms for its highly anticipated English dub release, the voice cast for the DigiDestined and their partner Digimon have been revealed as well. Each of these performers brings an appropriately new take on the characters that fans of the original series first met over two decades ago at this point, and you can find out a break down of all of the voices involved with Digimon Adventure's new English dub release below:

Digimon Adventure English Dub: What to Know

The English dub cast for the Digimon Adventure: (2020) reboot anime breaks down as such:

Zeno Robinson as Tai

AJ Beckles as Matt

Cherami Leigh as Sora

Anne Yatco as Izzy

Suzie Yeung as Mimi

Daman Mills as Joe

Corina Boettger as T.K. and Palmon

Ryan Bartley as Kari

Ben Diskin as Agumon

Dave B. Mitchell as Gabumon

Tara Sands as Biyomon

Christopher Swindle as Tentomon

Alex Cazares as Gomamon

Lizzie Freeman as Patamon

Erine Yvette as Gatomon

As for what to expect from the Digimon Adventure: reboot anime series, the official synopsis begins to tease the anime as such, "It's the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don't know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness."

The synopsis continues with, "Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami]s mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they're aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform... a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!"

