Digimon Adventure 02 Movie English Trailer Released

The cast of characters from Digimon Adventure 02 are coming back for a new movie all of their own, and a new English subbed trailer has been released for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning! A few years ago, Digimon celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Bandai's long running franchise with a new movie bringing back the original characters and cast from Digimon Adventure for one final adventure that ended their story once and for all. It was teased here that the older versions of the Digimon Adventure Season 2 cast would be revisited again someday, and that's finally going to happen with the next major Digimon movie!

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will be bringing back much older versions of the Digimon Adventure characters seen in the anime's second series for one more adventure much like Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna did for the original series' cast. But there's a twist as the new Digimon Adventure 02 movie will also introduce a new character who says they were the very first DigiDestined. Check out the English sub trailer for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning below as released by Toei Animation:

Digimon Adventure 02 Movie: What to Know

Taking place two years after the events of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will feature returning director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya along with the main voice cast from the original Digimon Adventure 02 TV anime series. The new character teased as the very first DigiDestined is named Owada Rui, and will be voiced by Megumi Ogata (Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Neon Genesis Evangelion), and will have a partner Digimon named Ukkomon, voiced by Rie Kugimiya (Fullmetal Alchemist, Fairy Tail).

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning has been slated for a release in theaters across Japan on October 27th, but has yet to announce any details about a potential international release as of this writing. Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna enjoyed a run through theaters in the United States when it hit, so there's a chance that it's big sequel will have the same opportunity as well. So fingers crossed!

