New Digimon Adventure Synopsis Teases Greymon's Fierce Rematch

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary reboot continues to surprise with each new episode of the series, and the synopsis for the next episode teases yet another surprise as Greymon develops a rivalry during a heated rematch with an enemy. Ever since the DigiDestined made their way to this new Digital World they have been hunted down by a mysterious Ogremon and a fleet of Soundbirdmon that have caused various wild Digimon to go berserk and attack. The first time Ogremon and Greymon fought Greymon had won, and now the synopsis for the next episode of the series teases that Ogremon is coming back for a fierce rematch between the two.

Episode 8 of the series is titled "The Ultimate Digimon Attacks" and, as reported by @Wikimon_news on Twitter, the synopsis for the episode begins to describe it as such, "Having entered the enemy’s fortress, [Tai] and co. obtain information about a Holy Digimon being held captive there. However, Ogremon, who lost in battle against Greymon the last time, becomes wild for revenge and attacks them, and then challenges Greymon to a match."

The synopsis continues further with, "A violent battle between Greymon and Orgemon begins on the grounds of the fortress. The battle becomes extremely intense, with neither of them backing down. Then, a unit of Coredramon controlled by Soundbirdmon launch an aerial attack. Sora and the others try to evade the attack somehow, but there is nowhere to escape within the fortress, and they fall into a crisis"

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Ogremon was one of the key villains in the original Digimon Adventure's first major arc, and now it seems like the reboot will be injecting the classic villain with a bit more fierceness this time around. With him directly attacking Greymon following their first fight, now there is a clear rivalry developing between the two of them. Ogremon will most likely be much stronger this time around considering many of the DigiDestined's upgrades, so it will be interesting to see how this fight develops in the next episode.

What do you think? Ready to see Greymon and Ogremon duke it out again? How are you liking Ogremon's interpretation in the reboot series? Curious to see if this version of the classic villain will get an evolution or power upgrade? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

