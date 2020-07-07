Digimon Adventure Shares Major Devimon Tease

✖

Digimon Adventure's big 20th Anniversary reboot anime series continued with a new episode, and not only did it introduce a major shake up with brand new elements but it made sure to bring quite the nostalgic punch with the return of Devimon. Ever since Tai and the other DigiDestined officially made their way to the Digital World they have been attacked at random by some fierce wild Digimon. As these attacks progressed, however, it became increasingly clear that they were actually all the plans of something far more devious than originally expected.

It initially seemed like Ogremon was the one orchestrating these attacks, and while this is the case in some respect, Episode 5 of the series revealed that Ogremon was actually taking orders from a mysterious devilish looking Digimon lurking in the shadows. Fans of the original would recognize this new enemy right away as Devimon.

Devimon served as the enemy of the first major arc of Digimon Adventure's original series. As mysterious Dark Gears floated around the Digital World and implanting themselves within friendly Digimon, it made them go berserk and attack the DigiDestined. This plot has made its way to the reboot as well with a few notable changes. First of all, the Dark Gears have not made a return in the reboot series.

Instead, the Digimon are being brainwashed by a new enemy known as Soundbirdmon. This mysterious Digimon emits a soundwave that gives orders to nearby wild Digimon according to Devimon's will. Devimon will most likely serve as the villain of the introductory arc of this new series as well, but this time the villain does carry more weight than before. This version of Devimon most likely has ties to the DigiDestined's new origins as well.

In the same episode, Tai and the others learned that there were once Holy Digimon that had a great war with the forces of evil. While evil had been defeated then, the Holy Digimon had since been destroyed in the battle and left the DigiDestined as a backup plan. But with Devimon back in the mix, and looking even more devastating in this series, there is no telling where the series will go from here.

