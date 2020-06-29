Digimon Adventure Introduces New Digivice Upgrades

✖

Digimon Adventure's big 20th Anniversary reboot has made sure to change several major aspects of the original series for its new upgraded story, and that of course includes the DigiDestined's Digivices. After a couple of months of waiting due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Digimon Adventure has finally returned with new episodes. With these new episodes come some pretty significant reveals that further set this new series apart from what nostalgic fans of the original might remember from the first go around with the original DigiDestined.

Previously revealing that the Digivices in the reboot series have been upgraded to the point where not only do they make the Digimon stronger in battle (and are already embedded with the power of their Crests), and not only can they be used as communicators, but the latest episode revealed radar and translation functions too!

Episode 4 of the series follows Tai and Agumon as they make their first real journey into this new Digital World alongside new member of the DigiDestined, Sora Takenouchi. As they begin to wonder where to go next, Tai's Digivice briefly glows and he's pointed toward the direction of a mysterious stone slab. Upon finding Digimon language etched in the side, Tai wonders what it says.

Then his Digivice glows once more and suddenly Tai is able to translate what the stone slab says, "Come to the place where the light leads you." Suddenly a light appears from the Digivice and points he and Sora to an even more mysterious mountain. Whether or not this Digivice is being manipulated by a higher power is unclear as of this episode, but what is clear is that these Digivices will be able to accomplish so much more than in the original series.

There's going to be a huge boost in strength for the DigiDestined as well as later in the episode Tai uses his Digivice to channel Greymon with extra energy to boost his Mega Flame attack. This is going to be key in making the kids more involved with the fights than ever, and these new Digivices seemed to have been designed with the fight in mind. But what do you think?

