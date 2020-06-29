Digimon Adventure Explains What Makes its Digital World Different From Original

✖

With Digimon Adventure's big reboot series now back from its months long COVID-19 hiatus, the return episode for the series finally explained a little more about how this new Digital World is going to be different from the one in the original series. Episode 4 of the series picks up from the third episode cliffhanger as Tai and Agumon take their first steps into this new Digital World. Not only is it going to be visually distinct from the world seen in the original series, it's modeled differently as well with some key changes.

As Izzy (Koshiro) discovers in the latest episode, this Digital World is actually broken up into layers. There's the Digital World we're more familiar with that Ash and Sora currently find themselves in, and there's an upper layer Network World that Tai and Matt dove into with the first two episodes of the series.

The Network World layer is an idea that sprouted with future releases of the franchise (especially seen in Digimon Tamers), and although the original series toyed with the idea of the Internet, it never quite established this Network space like how it is in the reboot. But that's not the only major change. There's another that's sure to alter how this new series progresses compared to that first one.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

In the first series, the DigiDestined were transferred to the Digital World and when they return (like when Tai briefly returns after the battle with Etemon), they find that time has not flowed in the same speed in the real world. The two worlds had completely different clocks. But that's not the case in the reboot as now the DigiDestined will be kept up to date with how the real world is being impacted by trouble in the Digital World.

In the same conversation where Izzy breaks down this new Digital World, he mentions how Tokyo will have a full blackout in 72 hours. Like their first brush with nuclear war, it seems like these adventures in the Digital World won't be as carefree as before. The DigiDestined will be constantly bearing the weight of both worlds on their back the entire time this go around.

What was your first impression of Digimon Adventure's new Digital World? Do you think the increased distance between the worlds will keep the DigiDestined separated for a while? How much do you think the real world is going to factor into these adventures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.