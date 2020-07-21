Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Reveals English Dub Cast

✖

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna was the major 20th Anniversary film released earlier this year in Japan, and now fans in other regions are finally able to see the new film for itself later this year as it gets an official home video release. With the film getting an English subtitled and dubbed version when it launches in the United States this also means that we now have the full English dub cast for the new film. Revealed by Toei Animation and Shout! Factory, the English dub cast for the film includes some returning favorites that fans of the original dub will recognize along with newer additions.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will be officially releasing on digital September 29th, and Blu-ray and DVD on October 6th following a delayed release and canceled theatrical opening due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The full English dub cast breaks down as such:

Tai Kamiya - Joshua Seth

Matt Ishida - Nicolas Roye

TK Takaishi - Johnny Yong Bosch

Kari Kamiya - Tara Sands

Izzy Izumi - Mona Marshall

Joe Kido - Robbie Daymond

SoraTakenouchi - Colleen O'Shaughnessey

Mimi Tachikawa - Kate Higgins

MenoaBellucci - Erika Harlacher

Kyotaro Yamada - Kaiji Tang

Agumon - Tom Fahn

Gabumon - Kirk Thornton

Patamon - Laura Summer

Palmon - Anna Garduno

Gatomon - Kate Higgins

Tentomon - Jeff Nimoy

Biyomon - Cherami Leigh

Gomamon - Bob Klein

Davis Motomiya - Griffin Burns

Cody Hida - Bryce Papenbrook

YoleiInoue - Jeannie Tirado

Ken Ichijouji - Derek Stephen Prince

Veemon - Derek Stephen Prince

Armadillomon - Robbie Daymond

Wormmon - Paul St. Peter

Hawkmon - Christopher Swindle

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Toei Animation officially describes Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as such, "Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end.

As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before 'chosen children' will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon."

