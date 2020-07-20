Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Shares New Blu-ray, DVD Release Date

✖

Digimon Adventure's most recent film has had a hard go of it in the United States. Late last year, Japan was treated to a final film starring the original DigiDestined on a journey with their monsters. The film was meant to hit theaters in the United States before the ongoing pandemic put the brakes on Hollywood, but fans won't have to wait much longer to see the film. After all, Toei Animation has settled on a new release date for the North American home video debut.

According to the new report, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will hit home video starting October 6. A digital release of the film will be available on September 29. The digital download will be available with both the Japanese and English audio on sites such as iTunes, Amazon Prime, Microsoft, and Sony PlayStation Network.

If you want a hard copy of the movie, Digimon Adventure will release its new film on Blu-ray and DVD on October 6. A combo pack will be available through Shout! Factory that features a slew of special features. One such bonus will be "The Final Evolution: Remembering 20 Years of Digimon Adventure with Joshua Seth and Tom Fahn" that looks back on the franchise's rise in popularity over the past two decades.

If you want to know more about the movie, you can start by watching the Digimon Adventure tri movies that are currently available on Crunchyroll. The official synopsis for Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna can also be found below:

"Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon."

Will you be checking out this Digimon movie later this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.