New Digimon Adventure Film Reveals Title and Teaser Poster

Get ready to Digi-volve one more time with the upcoming Digimon Adventure film, Last Evolution Kizuna! Revealed at Anime Expo, the latest entry into the Digimon filmography will fall under the Adventure line which follows the path of the Digidestined and their respective digital monsters. Arguably the most popular entries into the series, the Digimon Adventure began as an anime television series but later received a number of feature length films to its name to boot.

Our own Megan Peters managed to take this picture for her Twitter Account displaying both the name of the long awaited Digimon Adventure film, along with the teaser poster for its release next year:

While intensive details about the film have yet to be revealed, we’ll be sure to let you know once they do, whether that be during the Anime Expo convention or otherwise. Speaking of Anime Expo, the convention has turned out to be a fantastic place for Digimon fans, not just with this news about the upcoming film dropping next year, but about several video games under the digital monsters’ banner. Digimon: Cyber Sleuth will be releasing for both the Nintendo Switch and for PCs in the not too distant future and more details were given about the upcoming strategy game, Digimon Survive.

The last Digimon films were a series of six movies that followed the Digimon Adventure protagonists. The titles of these were under the Digimon Adventure Tri series and were Reunion, Determination, Confession, Loss, Coexistence, and Future. How directly these movies will feature into Last Evolution Kizuna is yet to be seen.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.