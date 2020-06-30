Digimon Adventure Teases Biggest Reboot Shake Up Yet

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary reboot series has been changing several elements from the original series, but now it's getting ready for one of the biggest shake ups yet! While the new anime has been telling its own story for the new generation, there have been several parallels to the original version of the series. But that's about to change drastically with the next episode as it teases the reason the DigiDestined have been called to the Digital World in the first place. This time around, there are "Holy Digimon" involved in their summoning.

The preview for Episode 5 of the series, titled "The Holy Digimon," teases that the mysterious stone altar that Tai and Sora stumbled on toward the end of the latest episode is tied to their destiny as Chosen Children. Not only does this tease the DigiDestined's story for the rest of the reboot, this will be a drastic shift from that original series.

From the very beginning, Digimon Adventure (2020) has not been afraid to make changes in order to provide a fresh experience to both nostalgic fans and new ones. Taking some core ideas and elevating them to the next level, this huge shift in the story is going to be the first real test of the reboot series going completely out of bounds from what we know of the original.

Digimon Adventure: ep. 5 "Holy Digimon" Short synopsis:

The mysterious stone slab starts telling a story about the battle between light and darkness that completely shrouded the Digital World long ago... pic.twitter.com/c2gbYTx2fQ — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) June 28, 2020

Ultimately, this is the right decision and will make Digimon Adventure a completely brand new experience even with some older character ideas and designs. Because it's a reboot rather than a remake, perhaps fans will be along for the ride no matter what kind of wild choices it decides to make as the anime continues further? But what do you think about these changes?

What do you think of this major shift away from the original? Does this excite for what's to come now that we really have no idea where the story will go? Does it make you worry about how far it's going to distance itself as a reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

