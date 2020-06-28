Digimon Adventure Debuts New Evolution Sequence

✖

Digimon Adventure's reboot is back and one of the first things it does with its big COVID-19 hiatus return episode is debut a brand new take on the franchise's iconic evolution sequence. If you are a long time fan of the franchise, then the Digivolution sequence is probably burned into your minds. This is especially true for the original series as it used these evolution sequences to buy some time and pad out the runtime of each episode. It could very well be the same situation with the new series, but at least we have a refreshing new take on it!

Episode 4 of the series debuts the new evolutionary sequence as it sees Agumon evolve into his Greymon form. But one of the cooler aspects of this new sequence, beyond its crisp animation and effects, is the extra attention to detail when it includes Agumon's entire evolutionary line with Botamon and Koromon.

The reboot series played a little fast and loose with its evolutions through the first three episodes, but it's clear that there will always be time for an appropriate evolution sequence. Although we got a new member of the team (and new evolution) with Sora and Birdramon, their evolution will be held back until a later point.

Agumon to Greymon evolution sequence pic.twitter.com/2uyKgGg4m4 — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) June 28, 2020

The new series has featured a ton of new ideas that have greatly shaken up the events of the original anime, and fans are curious as to see what major changes will be coming down the pipeline. But regardless of how you feel about those changes in particular, seeing this upgraded evolution sequence is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The Digimon anime was never really one of the best animated shows out there, but now it's clear that the team behind the reboot is putting a ton of time and care into bringing this nostalgic property to life in a new way. At least now that the series is back we'll finally see more of these changes!

