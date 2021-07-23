Digimon Adventure Fans Loved its Cameo During the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Digimon Adventure fans loved the series' big "cameo" during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony! Although it was nearly canceled in light of the newest state of emergency now in effect in Tokyo, the Summer Olympic games (which had already been postponed from last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) have officially kicked off. And while fans had been expected to see more anime representation due to a number of promotional materials leading up to the event, it seems one anime and video game franchise actually slipped through the cracks and unexpectedly got a big time cameo.

"Bolero" is a classic orchestral composition from Maurice Ravel that was first crafted back in the 1920s, and has been used in a number of projects ever since. While the piece has a lot of general connections to pop culture, one of the more notable uses of the song is actually one beloved by Digimon fans as it was part of the soundtrack to the first feature film short from the series directed by Mamoru Hosoda. The track ended up backing the passing of the torch to kick off the Tokyo Olympics themselves, and fans were delighted to see it all go down.

Está sonando el Bolero de Ravel en #Tokyo2020 y solo puedo pensar en el anime original de Digimon 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZfsjIBqjFv — NeoDeckard (@deckard_neo) July 23, 2021

