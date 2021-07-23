Digimon Adventure Fans Loved its Cameo During the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
Digimon Adventure fans loved the series' big "cameo" during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony! Although it was nearly canceled in light of the newest state of emergency now in effect in Tokyo, the Summer Olympic games (which had already been postponed from last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) have officially kicked off. And while fans had been expected to see more anime representation due to a number of promotional materials leading up to the event, it seems one anime and video game franchise actually slipped through the cracks and unexpectedly got a big time cameo.
"Bolero" is a classic orchestral composition from Maurice Ravel that was first crafted back in the 1920s, and has been used in a number of projects ever since. While the piece has a lot of general connections to pop culture, one of the more notable uses of the song is actually one beloved by Digimon fans as it was part of the soundtrack to the first feature film short from the series directed by Mamoru Hosoda. The track ended up backing the passing of the torch to kick off the Tokyo Olympics themselves, and fans were delighted to see it all go down.
Está sonando el Bolero de Ravel en #Tokyo2020 y solo puedo pensar en el anime original de Digimon 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZfsjIBqjFv— NeoDeckard (@deckard_neo) July 23, 2021
Read on to see what fans are saying about Digimon Adventure's unexpected cameo at the Tokyo Olympics and let us know what you think of it! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
So Anime Did Show Up After All!
So the only anime reference in the Olympics was Digimon... 😅😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/q9R72g6HKK— MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) July 23, 2021
Brazil Took Notice!
Bolero de Ravel and Digimon are on Brazilian's TT thanks to the 2021 Olympic Opening Cerimony!!#Digimon pic.twitter.com/OCSOqxoH19— Digimon Tweets (@JP_Excelsior) July 23, 2021
A Big Flashback!
In spirit of Bolero de Ravel being played during the lead up to the lighting of the Olympic torch at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics!#Digimon #デジモン pic.twitter.com/ytZT7O20HK— Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) July 23, 2021
It's Been a Long Time...
- Suena Bolero de Ravel durante la inauguración de los #JuegosOlimpicos de #Tokyo
Automaticamente yo: Digimon! mi infancia 😭 pic.twitter.com/zcBKBXjkfH— Padmé (@padmereiss) July 23, 2021
Couldn't Help It
Everytime people heard the "Bolero de Ravel" they couldn't help think #Digimon :) pic.twitter.com/9TKK6VYe5T— Jun (@Hudie_Jun) July 23, 2021
Loving it!
Loving the Digimon representation at the #olympics with Bolero de Ravel from the 1st film!— Dazza (@DoctorDazza) July 23, 2021
Can't See it Any Other Way...
Bolero de Ravel is a Digimon song and I cant see it in other way #Olympics— Raidou (@RaidouCyrus) July 23, 2021
Yeah, That's Digimon
It's Bolero de Ravel playing at the olympics right now, in other words a Digimon OST made it into the olympics.— Sanenzin | Tales of Symphonia Shill (@Sanenzin) July 23, 2021
Take What We Can Get!
Bolero de ravel in the olympics ceremony... I take that as my Digimon Easter egg— Olivia (@fzztjemma) July 23, 2021
Nope, Digimon!
"Bolero de Ravel is a classical piece with no relation with an-"
Digimon representation woohoo!— Masah (@MasaruDz) July 23, 2021