‘Digimon’ Fans Need This Life-Sized Plush ASAP

It is hard to have too much of a good thing when that thing happens to be Digimon. Over the years, the fan-favorite series has become an anime powerhouse for nostalgic audiences, and Japan knows how to capitalize on its popularity. You know, because there will always be fans who want life-sized plushies of their favorite digital monsters.

So, if you have been wanting to add Gabumon to your brood, then you are in luck!

Recently, fans learned that a life-sized Gabumon plush will be added to Digimon‘s massive collection of merchandise. The adorable doll, which can be seen below, will be big enough for fans to carry along on their own adventures. However, few details about the colorful plush have been announced so far. Right now, fans simply know the coveted plush will go up for pre-order on Friday, April 27.

There may not be details out about this plush specifically, but fans have an idea of what to expect. After all, this is not the first life-sized plush Digimon has gotten from this brand. Earlier this year, fans learned Agumon was getting a massive doll as well. That plush was just over 18 inches and designed by Digimon‘s character designer Kenji Watanabe. It was priced for 8,100 yen (or $76 USD) before international shipping charges were applied.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

