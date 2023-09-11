Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Character Posters Released

Digimon Adventure 02 is coming back with adult versions of the second generation of the DigiDestined in a brand new movie, and now Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is highlighting just how much each of these children have changed with new character posters! Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Digimon franchise by bringing back the very first generation of DigiDestined children as adults for one final fight. This also revealed older versions of the second season children from the original TV anime, and soon they will be starring in new movie's story all of their own.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is a new movie picking up from the events of Last Evolution Kizuna, and will be featuring the DigiDestined seen in the second season of the original TV anime as adults. Now in their respective 20s, these kids will be dealing with a new kind of conflict against a mysterious new DigiDestined that's making themselves known for the first time after all these years. You can check out each of the posters highlighting both returning and new characters below for the Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning movie:

What to Know for the Digimon Adventure 02 The Movie

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is currently scheduled to release across theaters in Japan on October 27th, but has not yet revealed any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya return from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for the new movie along with a returning voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 to reprise their roles. Joining the cast for the film are Megumi Ogata as Rui Owada (who is claiming to be the first DigiDestined) and Rie Kugimiya as the mysterious Ukkomon.

Bandai begins to tease what to expect from Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning as such, "The secret behind the birth of 'the DigiDestined' is now uncovered. It is 2012, ten years after the adventures between Odaiba and the Digital World took place. While they have embarked on their own paths, [Davis] and the other 'DigiDestined' and their partner Digimon are still bound together by the same bond. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky above Tokyo Tower, sending a message to the world."

The synopsis continues with, "'May everyone in the world have friends. May they each have a Digimon.' As the world watches, a young man named [Rui Owada] appears before [Davis] and his friends with a cracked DIGIVICE. Behind the birth of 'the DigiDestined' is [Rui's] single, hidden wish…When the past and present connect, the biggest crisis in Digimon history is unleashed. What path will [Davis] and the '02' team choose? Once again, the DigiDestined mobilize, this time as adults!"

Are you excited to see the new Digimon Adventure 02 movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!